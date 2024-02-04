Hopkins (hamstring) finished the season with 123 points over 15 games. He was successful on 33 of 36 field-goal attempts and 24 of 26 extra-point kicks.

Hopkins was a savior to Cleveland's kicking troubles over the previous two seasons and led the NFL in field-goals made at the time of his injury. The hamstring remains a concern entering the offseason. He has one year left on his contract and should return to the Browns if he's ready to compete by training camp.