Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Hopkins (hamstring) is unlikely to be available for Saturday's wild-card game in Houston, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Hopkins missed the Browns' final two regular-season games while recovering from the left hamstring injury, and he'll remain sidelined Tuesday as the team resumes practicing ahead of this weekend's postseason opener, per Trotter. Barring a dramatic turn in Hopkins' recovery, the Browns are expected to elevate Riley Patterson from the practice squad for the third straight game to handle kicking duties Saturday.