Hopkins converted both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 29-12 loss to the Broncos in Week 12.

Hopkins was perfect for a third consecutive week, calmly finishing off drives with kicks from 36 and 24 yards. Sunday's game was his seventh straight with multiple field goals made. The Browns offense has been spotty all season, particularly when backup quarterbacks are on the field, resulting in a league-leading 31 attempts in 2023. As such, Hopkins remains a legit fantasy kicker and is tied for the lead in placekicker points with 99.