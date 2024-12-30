Hopkins converted his lone field-goal attempt and did not have an extra-point try in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami in Week 17.
Hopkins, who missed six of his last nine field-goal attempts, drilled a chip shot from 25 yards for the Browns' only points. Cleveland's offense has not been conducive to kicker scoring since Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over at quarterback. The Browns have scored 16 points over the last three games, and kickers have attempted one field goal during that stretch.
