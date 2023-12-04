Hopkins converted both of his field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point kicks in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Rams in Week 13.

The missed extra point, which left Cleveland trailing 20-19 early in the fourth quarter, had the potential to loom large, but Los Angeles ripped off 16 straight points against what has been an elite NFL defense in 2023. The Browns' offense totaled minus-5 yards over its final three drives while the Rams blew the game open. Other than his second missed extra-point kick, Hopkins was his usual sure self. The carousel of quarterbacks has resulted in an NFL-high 33 field-goal attempts for Hopkins, who's made multiple FGs in eight straight games. The 32-year-old placekicker leads all kickers with 30 field goals made and is second in points at 106.