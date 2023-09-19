Hopkins converted two of three field-goal attempts and was not needed for extra-point kicks in Monday's 26-22 loss to the Steelers.

Hopkins' makes from 43 and 55 yards bookended a 43-yarder that went wide left. He lined up for an extra-point kick, but Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski opted for a two-point conversation after a Pittsburgh penalty. The Browns went for two points following their other touchdown. Hopkins has made five of six FGA and his lone XPA following the team's wild ride with Cade York.