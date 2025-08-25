Hopkins converted a 28-yard field goal and missed one of two extra-point kicks in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams.

Hopkins, who was on shaky ground following his performance in 2024, may have left enough doubt in the mind of decision makers when he was wide left on an XPA. Organizational confidence was already low on Hopkins, who watched his competitor for the job, Andre Szmyt, convert a game-winning kick from 37 yards out with no time left on the clock. The projection for an initial 53-man roster from Zac Jackson of The Athletic gives the edge to Szmyt, although it should be noted he's never kicked in a regular season NFL game.