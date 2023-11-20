Hopkins converted two of two field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 13-10 win over Pittsburgh in Week 11.

The Browns have been getting by without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) with elite defense and Hopkins' leg. That same script played out once again Sunday. Hopkins calmly drilled a 34-yard field goal with two ticks left on the clock to secure Cleveland's seventh win, the second straight week he's delivered the game-winning score in the final moments. Hopkins leads the NFL with 29 field-goal attempts and 26 makes. He's benefitted from the Browns relying on backup quarterbacks that are less proficient at finishing drives than Deshaun Watson (shoulder) who is done for the season.