Hopkins (left hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hopkins injured his left hamstring while attempting to tackle Texans running back Dameon Pierce on the latter's 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the second quarter of Sunday's 36-22 win. He wasn't able to perform any of his typical placekicking duties thereafter, and coach Kevin Stefanski told Jake Trotter of ESPN.com after the game that Hopkins was in line for an MRI. The result of those tests haven't been revealed, but the Browns signed Riley Patterson to their practice squad Monday as insurance in the event Hopkins is unable to play Thursday versus the Jets.