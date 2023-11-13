Hopkins successfully converted four of four field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point kicks in Sundays' 33-31 win over the Ravens in Week 10.

As the Browns rallied in the second half, Hopkins missed extra-point loomed large, as the Ravens clung to a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, the placekicker made up for the miss with a 40-yard field goal as time expired to complete the comeback win. The missed extra point, his first of the season, could have hurt, but Hopkins has been vital to the team's success in 2023. Sunday's effort was the third time in the last five weeks he's made at least four field goals -- Cleveland's won all three. For the season, Hopkins is 24-of-27 on field goals, including a perfect 7-of-7 from beyond the 50, and leads all kickers with 86 points.