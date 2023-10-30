Hopkins converted two of two field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 24-20 loss to Seattle in Week 8.

Hopkins wasn't tested too hard, drilling two second-half attempts from 25 and 27 yards. Those kicks looked to be the difference, but quarterback PJ Walker's late interception gave the Seahawks possession near midfield, and the Browns' stout defense couldn't prevent the game-winning touchdown. Hopkins has converted 18 of 20 field-goal attempts (10 of 11 the last three games) and is tied for sixth in kicker scoring with 64 points.