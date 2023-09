Hopkins converted both field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans in Week 3.

Hopkins was successful from 48 and 52 yards in the first half, helping the Browns build a 13-3 halftime lead. He's made both of his kicks from beyond the 50 this season and provided much needed calm to the kicking game. Hopkins has converted seven of eight FGAs with the lone miss coming from 43 yards last week.