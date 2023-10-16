Hopkins converted four of five field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 19-17 win over San Francisco in Week 6.

The Browns, operating without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder), were expected to be outplayed by an undefeated 49ers team, but the defense and Hopkins' leg scored the upset victory. His 13 points were a season high and necessary on a day when the offense was led by former practice squad quarterback PJ Walker. It wasn't an easy day to kick in Cleveland -- San Francisco's Jake Moody missed two kicks -- but Hopkins connected from 42, 46, 50 and 29 yards while missing left from 47. One wonders what might have been had Cleveland stuck with the inconsistent Cade York. Hopkins is 12-for-14 on field-goals attempts and perfect on all five extra-point kicks.