Hopkins converted his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra-point kicks in Sunday's 31-27 win over Jacksonville in Week 14.

Hopkins nailed a 55-yarder with 3:10 left in the game, giving the Browns a two-score lead. The make -- his eighth in eight attempts from beyond 50 yards -- was his 31st of the season, which leads the NFL and set a new franchise record. This was the first game since Week 4 that Hopkins had fewer than two field-goal attempts, which indicates quarterback Joe Flacco is changing an offense that slumbered with PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. That suggests fewer three-point attempts going forward. For the season, Hopkins is second among kickers with 113 points scored.