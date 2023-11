Hopkins successfully converted two of three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-0 win over the Cardinals in Week 9.

Hopkins missed his third FGA of the season -- all three have been wide left and in the 40-49 range -- but it had no impact on the final result, as Cleveland's defense made sure Arizona didn't get a whiff of the end zone. The steady Hopkins is 20-for-23 on field goals and has made all 13 extra-point kicks.