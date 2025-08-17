Hopkins converted his lone field-goal attempt in Saturday's preseason win over the Eagles.

Hopkins booted a 46-yarder in the second quarter and has made both of his FGA in first two preseason games. He's also made 2-of-3 extra-point kicks, although the miss came on a bad snap. Hopkins is looking to rebound from a down year in 2024, when he made just 67 percent of his field-goal attempts and 85 percent of extra-point tries. That performance prompted the Browns to bring in Andre Szmyt, who converted two field goals and an extra point Saturday, to push Hopkins during training camp.