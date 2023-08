The Browns have traded a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to the Chargers in exchange for Hopkins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hopkins had been competing with Cameron Dicker for the Chargers' kicking job, but now the 32-year-old is headed to Cleveland, where he's slated to take over for Cade York, who the Browns plan to cut, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Hopkins is slated to debut with his new team Sept. 10 against the Bengals.