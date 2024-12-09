Hopkins misfired on both field-goal attempts and converted two extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 14.

Hopkins missed wide left on a 38-yarder just before halftime and wasn't close on a 43-yarder he pushed on the first drive coming out of the break. If converted, those two field goals would have tied the game at 13-13. The Browns were in position to add another field goal in the fourth quarter, but coach Kevin Stefanski opted to punt, down 27-7 at the time, from the Steelers' 39-yard line. Hopkins has missed kicks in four of the last five games, going 3-for-9 during that stretch. There will most certainly be a competition next summer for the placekicking job.