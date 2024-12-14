Hopkins said Friday that he has not yet been told if he will be the kicker for Week 15 against the Chiefs, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hopkins missed six of his last nine field-goal attempts, including two last Sunday, which prompted the Browns to add kicker Riley Patterson to the practice team. After initially voicing support that Hopkins remained the team's kicker, head coach Kevin Stefanski wavered Wednesday, when he said coaches will "work through all that" when referring to which of the two placekickers will be active Sunday. Hopkins added he had a good week of practice and feels confident going into the weekend. Whether it's Hopkins or Patterson kicking Sunday, the offense often plays from behind and is not conducive to high volumes of kicker-scoring opportunities.