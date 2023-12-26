Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Hopkins (hamstring) is considered week-to-week and won't be available to play Thursday against the Jets, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Cleveland signed Riley Patterson to its practice squad Monday and will likely elevate him to the roster for at least this week's game to handle kicking duties. Hopkins was unable to continue playing in this past Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Texans after he appeared to suffer the hamstring injury when he attempted to tackle Houston's Dameon Pierce on a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Hopkins has performed as one of NFL's top kickers during his first season in Cleveland, converting 33 of 36 field-goal attempts (including a perfect 8-for-8 from 50-plus yards) and 24 or 26 extra-point tries over 15 games.