Hopkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Cleveland's wild-card matchup versus Houston on Saturday, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.
Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury during the team's Week 16 win over the Jets and will now miss his third consecutive game. The Browns will likely elevate Riley Patterson from their practice squad to serve as the team's starting kicker in Hopkins' absence.
