Hopkins won't return to Sunday's game against the Texans after sustaining a hamstring injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Prior to exiting Sunday's contest, Hopkins made both of his extra-point tries. Per Doc Louallen of the Browns' official site, the kicker injured his hamstring with 12:04 left in the second quarter after chasing Houston RB Dameon Pierce on a 98-kick return that resulted in a TD.