Browns' Dylan Sampson: Adds return duties to repertoire
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sampson rushed three times for 12 yards, caught both targets for 12 yards and returned five kickoffs for 124 yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 6.
Sampson had his most usage since Week 1, including a turn as the primary kickoff returner. Once Quinshon Judkins was established as the lead back, Sampson's usage fell off a cliff. He had just four touches over the last three weeks, while getting single-digit snaps in all three contests.
