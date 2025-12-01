Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Sampson (calf) is viewed as day-to-day after being injured in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Sampson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against San Francisco in the third quarter after he rushed four times for 23 yards. However, it sounds like the rookie running back avoided a serious injury. If Sampson needs to miss time, Jerome Ford would likely reassume his role as the pass-catching complement to Quinshon Judkins.