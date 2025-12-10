Sampson (calf/hand) is not in line to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Sampson impressed as a receiver during Cleveland's loss to the Titans in Week 14, securing five of six targets for 64 yards, but he appears to have picked up two injuries in the contest. The rookie fourth-round pick also rushed twice for four yards and lost one fumble. He'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Bears.