Sampson gained zero rushing yards on three carries and caught five of six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Patriots.

The eight touches were Sampson's biggest volume since Week 1, before fellow rookie RB Quinshon Judkins had made his NFL debut. Sunday's increase also came in part due to the absence of Judkins, who left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Sampson's biggest contributions so far have come as a receiver, and through eight games he's managed just 51 rushing yards and 1.8 yards per carry, but a 20-133-1 line on 23 targets. The Browns are on bye in Week 9, so Judkins may not miss any further time, but if he isn't ready to return, Sampson could be the lead back -- with Jerome Ford in support -- in Week 10 against the Jets.