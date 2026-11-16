Sampson rushed four times for six yards and caught four of six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Texans.

A running back in name only, Sampson hardly carries the ball for Cleveland and is merely the pass-catching complement to Quinshon Judkins out of the backfield. Across five games this season, Sampson has rushed 19 times for 79 empty yards, while adding 16 catches for 152 yards on 22 targets. He's playable in PPR fantasy leagues as a desperation RB2 option, particularly in games where the Browns are projected to play from behind.