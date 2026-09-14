Coach Todd Monken said Monday the team is still evaluating the severity of Sampson's knee injury, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Monken said more information will be known Wednesday, which would suggest he's playing coy since the Browns aren't required to provide any update until an injury report needs to be released Wednesday. Sampson was on crutches after the loss to the Jaguars, so he's likely looking at some missed time at least. Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders handled backfield duties with Sampson sidelined.