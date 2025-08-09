Sampson gained six rushing yards on two carries and failed to haul in his only target in Friday's 30-10 preseason win over the Panthers.

The 2025 fourth-round pick got the start in the Browns' exhibition opener with Jerome Ford being held out along with the other starters, and fellow rookie running back Quinshon Judkins still unsigned and away from the team due to off-field issues. Sampson didn't do much, but he was only on the field for Cleveland's first two drives before checking out of the contest. The limited snaps suggest that coach Kevin Stefanski may already be comfortable with Sampson's role in the offense and doesn't need the Tennessee product to prove himself, or risk injury, during the preseason. With Ford having flopped last season when he got a chance to establish himself as the team's starting RB, and Judkins' status still murky for Week 1, the door could be opening for Sampson to handle a significant role right out of the gate when the regular season begins.