Sampson had one carry for 19 yards, failed to catch his lone target and returned two kickoffs for 48 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 11.

Sampson had fewer snaps (six) than fellow backup Jerome Ford (13, one touch), but there's nothing to glean from that. The recent trend indicates Sampson is the No. 2 back in terms of touches. Regardless, both he and Ford sit well behind Quinshon Judkins, who is the dominant presence in the backfield.