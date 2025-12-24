Sampson (hand) is expected to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns will release their first Week 17 practice report later Wednesday, when it will be known whether Sampson was a limited or full participant. Sampson was unable to practice in any fashion last week before sitting out this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills, but if the rookie running back is able to move past the hand injury this week, he could be primed to handle a lead role out of the Cleveland backfield. Quinshon Judkins (ankle/fibula) underwent season-ending surgery and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, leaving Sampson, Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders as the available backs on Cleveland's 53-man roster.