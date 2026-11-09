Sampson rushed eight times for 21 yards while catching three of six targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss against the Saints.

Sampson toted the rock a season-high eight times, but he averaged a minimal 2.6 yards per carry. The running back remained heavily involved in the passing game, tying wide receiver KC Concepcion for second on the team in targets behind wideout Denzel Boston (seven). Sampson has now reeled in three or more passes in three straight games, and he figures to remain most valuable as a pass catcher for fantasy managers ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup with Houston.