Sampson was on crutches and wearing a brace on the left knee he injured during Sunday's loss to Jacksonville, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sampson was hurt in the first quarter. He was initially deemed questionable but was eventually downgraded to out after being evaluated in the medical tent and the locker room. Quinshon Judkins (12 carries) and Raheim Sanders (one carry) were the only Browns running backs to log any totes during the Week 1 defeat. Sampson is slated to undergo further testing Monday, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com.