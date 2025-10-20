Sampson had three carries for eight yards, caught his lone target for nine yards and returned two kickoffs for 37 yards in Sunday's 31-6 win over Miami in Week 7.

Sampson was on the field for just nine snaps, but he out-touched veteran Jerome Ford, who had three touches on 13 snaps. The game was more evidence that the rookie is being prepped to take over as the third-down back with return duties, the exact role Ford fills on this year's version of the Browns. The trade deadline is two weeks away, and Sampson could be all alone behind starter Quinshon Judkins, if Cleveland trades Ford, who is in the final year of a contract. That may not translate into meaningful fantasy value for Sampson, but it would put him on the field more often for an offense that typically plays from behind and needs a reliable third-down back.