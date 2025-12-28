Sampson (hand) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

After sitting out the Browns' previous two games, Sampson took a questionable tag into Sunday following a trio of limited practices during Week 17 prep, but the rookie showed enough improvement to gain clearance for the penultimate game of the season. Sampson had typically handled a change-of-pace role over his previous 13 appearances, but the 21-year-old could be in store for his beefiest workload since Week 1 -- when he earned 20 touches (12 carries, eight receptions) -- after lead back Quinshon Judkins (ankle/fibula) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 16. Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams should still be involved out of the backfield Sunday to some degree, but Sampson likely profiles as the top fantasy option of the trio thanks largely to his talents as a pass catcher.