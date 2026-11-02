Sampson rushed one time for seven yards and caught six of eight targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Steelers.

Sampson was out-carried 11 to one by Quinshon Judkins, but the former has carved out a role as the preferred pass-catching back for Cleveland since returning from injured reserve in Week 7. Over the last two games, Sampson has turned 11 targets into nine catches for 94 yards, while adding seven carries for 52 yards. Sampson will have some PPR fantasy appeal during weeks when the Browns are projected to trail on the scoreboard.