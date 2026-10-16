Sampson (knee) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Sampson has been sidelined since injuring his left knee during a Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, and while he was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, he didn't do enough in practice since then to warrant activation. With Sampson still sidelined and Quinshon Judkins' (foot) status up in the air for Week 6, the Browns may be looking at a situation in which Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime are powering the ground game this weekend.