Browns' Dylan Sampson: Remains sidelined Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sampson (hand/calf) is not in line to practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Sampson did not practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Cleveland's loss to the Bears in Week 15, his first missed game of the season. He'll have two more chances to get back on the practice field prior to Sunday's matchup against the Bills, though it's worth noting that Stefanski said all of the Browns' injured players are "trending in the right direction," per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. When healthy, Sampson will resume handling a change-of-pace role behind Quinshon Judkins.
