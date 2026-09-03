Sampson was rested for the Browns' 37-13 win over the Patriots in their Aug. 27 preseason finale.

Cleveland held both of their top two backs -- Quinshon Judkins and Sampson -- out for the third game of the preseason to open up more playing time for other running backs to stake claims to roster spots. Judkins is locked in as the Browns' lead runner heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Jaguars, but Sampson should have a consistent role as a weapon on passing downs. Sampson proved to be adept as a pass catcher during his 2025 rookie campaign, drawing 40 targets on just 249 snaps while producing a 33-271-2 receiving line. He was much less productive as a runner, however, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry on 65 totes.