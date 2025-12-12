Browns' Dylan Sampson: Ruled out for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sampson (calf/hand) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Sampson will miss his first game of the season while managing a pair of injuries. His next chance to take the field will come Week 16 against the Bills. As long as Sampson is sidelined, Cleveland's main depth options behind Quinshon Judkins will be Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams.
