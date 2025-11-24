Sampson rushed seven times for 23 yards while catching two of three targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders. He also had a 28-yard kickoff return.

Sampson scored a 66-yard touchdown on a screen pass in the fourth quarter, accounting for Shedeur Sanders' first NFL touchdown pass. Rookie second-round pick Quinshon Judkins scored two rushing touchdowns and continues to work ahead of Sampson, who was drafted two rounds later. Sampson has struggled on the ground, averaging only 2.3 yards per carry (89 yards on 38 attempts), but he has shown some upside as a pass catcher out of the backfield heading into a Week 13 home game against the 49ers.