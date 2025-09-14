Sampson rushed four times for six yards and brought in all three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 41-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Sampson had led the Browns' ground attack with 12 carries and had garnered 20 total touches in Week 1, but the debut of fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins in Sunday's loss altered the backfield hierarchy. Judkins ultimately recorded a game-high 10 rush attempts, but Sampson still found a way to make an impact by recording an eight-yard touchdown reception from another member of the team's 2025 draft class, Dillon Gabriel. With Judkins' workload a virtual lock to only go up from this point forward, Sampson will likely be looking to displace veteran Jerome Ford for the No. 2 role.