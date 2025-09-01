Sampson is expected to handle a change-of-pace role Week 1 against the Bengals on Sunday, while Jerome Ford leads Cleveland's backfield, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Sampson, a rookie fourth-round pick, has been heavily involved alongside Ford throughout the preseason with 2025 second-rounder Quinshon Judkins still unsigned, but he's expected to be relegated to complimentary change-of-pace utilization in his regular-season debut. There's a significant possibility that Sampson's involvement grows as his experience at the NFL level does, especially if he's able to impress early, though Cabot also reports that the Browns hope Judkins will report to team facilities this week. Cleveland also claimed UDFA Raheim Sanders off waivers from the Chargers, who boasts a larger frame than Ford or Sampson and could carve out a role in short-yardage situations.