Sampson had one carry for minus-4 yards and caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Minnesota in Week 5.

Not much changed for Sampson with the switch from quarterback Joe Flacco to Dillon Gabriel. His seven snaps Sunday was the third consecutive game with fewer than 10 for the rookie, whose role has diminished since Quinshon Judkins entered the picture in Week 2.