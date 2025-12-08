Sampson rushed twice for four yards and secured five of six targets for 64 yards in the Browns' 31-29 loss to the Titans on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Sampson played through a hamstring concern and delivered a standout effort as a receiver, finishing as Shedeur Sanders' second-most-targeted pass catcher while posting the team's second-highest reception total. Sampson matched a career high in receiving yards in the process, and he's now contributed at least five receptions on three occasions during his rookie campaign. Sampson should continue in his change-of-pace role alongside Quinshon Judkins in a Week 15 road clash with the 49ers.