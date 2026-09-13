Sampson (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Sampson was initially deemed questionable to return after injuring his knee in the first quarter, but after making a visit to the medical tent on the sideline followed by two trips to the locker room, the Browns determined that his day is over, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. His absence leaves Cleveland with Raheim Sanders as its lone backup behind starter Quinshon Judkins for the remainder of the game. Sampson didn't receive any touches on offense but gained 64 yards on two kickoff returns prior to his departure.