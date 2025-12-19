Sampson (hand/calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sampson will unsurprisingly miss a second consecutive game after being unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week. The rookie fourth-round pick's next chance to play will come in Week 17 against the Steelers, while Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders will fill depth roles behind rookie second-round pick Quinshon Judkins against the Bills.