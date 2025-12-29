Sampson rushed the ball 11 times for 27 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers. He added three receptions on three targets for zero yards.

Sampson was able to return from a two-game absence, and he immediately led Cleveland's backfield with 14 touches. That translated to limited production, as he was inefficient as both a rusher and receiver. However, Sampson will likely retain a significant role for a more favorable Week 18 matchup against the Bengals.