Sampson rushed the ball 12 times for 29 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bengals. He added eight receptions on eight targets for 64 yards.

Sampson was expected to serve as the change-of-pace back in Cleveland, but he took the first carry for the Browns and out-touched Jerome Ford 20-7. Sampson wasn't particularly impressive on the ground, but he was still more efficient than Ford. He ultimately made his mark as a pass catcher, however, as he led the Browns in receptions (eight) and was second in yards (64). While it was an encouraging debut for Sampson, the backfield is likely to grow more crowded with the addition of Quinshon Judkins in Week 2 against Baltimore.