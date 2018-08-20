Browns' E.J. Gaines: Avoids major injury
Gaines had an MRI on Sunday revealing a knee sprain that will keep him out "about three weeks," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
There was reason to believe he'd suffered a serious injury after Gaines was carted off the field during Sunday's practice, so this is good news. The three-week timeline will take Gaines to Sept. 9, which is their season opener against the Steelers. Any hiccups in recovery and Gaines will be watching from the sidelines.
